Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
King Abdullah Sports City / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ahal/teamcenter.shtml
Ahal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/foolad/teamcenter.shtml
Foolad
Ahal - Foolad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ahal logo
Ahal
Foolad logo
Foolad
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Ahal

Foolad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al GharafaGHA
31205
2
FooladFOO
31205
3
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
30303
4
AhalAHA
30121
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Ahal and Foolad with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Ahal and Foolad news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

