Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
King Abdullah Stadium / 26.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lekhwiya-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Duhail
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepahan/teamcenter.shtml
Sepahan
Advertisement
Ad

Al Duhail - Sepahan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Duhail logo
Al Duhail
Sepahan logo
Sepahan
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Duhail

Sepahan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al DuhailDUH
540112
2
Al TaawounTWN
52127
3
SepahanSEP
52127
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
51043
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Pakhtakor Tashkent
-
-
Al Taawoun
26/04
Al Taawoun
3
4
Al Duhail
Sepahan
2
1
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Sepahan
1
1
Al Taawoun

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Duhail and Sepahan with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 26 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Duhail and Sepahan news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.