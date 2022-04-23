Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-faysali-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Faisaly
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-wahdat/teamcenter.shtml
Al Wehdat
Al Faisaly - Al Wehdat

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Faisaly logo
Al Faisaly
Al Wehdat logo
Al Wehdat
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Faisaly

Al Wehdat

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al FaisalyFAY
42208
2
FC NasafNAQ
41215
3
Al SaddSAD
41124
4
Al WehdatWAH
41124
