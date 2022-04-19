Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 19.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-faysali-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Faisaly
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nasaf-qarsi/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nasaf
Advertisement
Ad

Al Faisaly - FC Nasaf

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Faisaly logo
Al Faisaly
FC Nasaf logo
FC Nasaf
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Faisaly

FC Nasaf

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al FaisalyFAY
32107
2
FC NasafNAQ
31114
3
Al SaddSAD
31114
4
Al WehdatWAH
30121
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Wehdat
-
-
Al Sadd
19/04
FC Nasaf
-
-
Al Sadd
23/04
Al Faisaly
-
-
Al Wehdat
23/04
Al Wehdat
-
-
FC Nasaf
27/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Faisaly and FC Nasaf with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 19 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Faisaly and FC Nasaf news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.