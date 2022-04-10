Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium / 10.04.2022
Al Gharafa
Not started
-
-
Ahal
Al Gharafa - Ahal

Statistics

Recent matches

Al Gharafa

Ahal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
10101
2
AhalAHA
10101
3
Al GharafaGHA
10101
3
FooladFOO
10101
