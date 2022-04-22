Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-gharrafa/teamcenter.shtml
Al Gharafa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/foolad/teamcenter.shtml
Foolad
Al Gharafa - Foolad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Gharafa logo
Al Gharafa
Foolad logo
Foolad
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Gharafa

Foolad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FooladFOO
42208
2
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
41306
3
Al GharafaGHA
41215
4
AhalAHA
40131
