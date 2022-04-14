Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-gharrafa/teamcenter.shtml
Al Gharafa
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-ahli-uae/teamcenter.shtml
Shabab Al-Ahli
Al Gharafa - Shabab Al-Ahli

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al GharafaGHA
21104
2
FooladFOO
20202
3
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
20202
4
AhalAHA
20111
Related matches

Foolad
-
-
Ahal
14/04
Ahal
-
-
Foolad
18/04
Shabab Al-Ahli
-
-
Al Gharafa
18/04
Shabab Al-Ahli
-
-
Ahal
22/04

