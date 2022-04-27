Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-hilal/teamcenter.shtml
Al Hilal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-rayyan/teamcenter.shtml
Al Rayyan
Al Hilal - Al Rayyan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Hilal logo
Al Hilal
Al Rayyan logo
Al Rayyan
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Hilal

Al Rayyan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al HilalHIL
541013
2
Al RayyanRAY
531110
3
SharjahSHJ
51225
4
FC IstiklolISK
50050
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Hilal and Al Rayyan with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 27 April 2022.

