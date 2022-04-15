Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 15.04.2022
Al Hilal
Not started
-
-
FC Istiklol
Al Hilal - FC Istiklol

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Hilal logo
Al Hilal
FC Istiklol logo
FC Istiklol
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Al Hilal

FC Istiklol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al HilalHIL
22006
2
SharjahSHJ
21013
3
Al RayyanRAY
21013
4
FC IstiklolISK
20020
