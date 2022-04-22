Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
King Fahd International Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-quwa-al-jawiya/teamcenter.shtml
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-jazira-2/teamcenter.shtml
Al Jazira
Advertisement
Ad

Al Quwa Al Jawiya - Al Jazira

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Quwa Al Jawiya logo
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Al Jazira logo
Al Jazira
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Al Jazira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al ShababSHA
431010
2
Mumbai City FCMUM
41124
3
Al JaziraJAZ
41124
4
Al Quwa Al JawiyaQWJ
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Shabab
-
-
Mumbai City FC
22/04
Al Jazira
-
-
Al Shabab
26/04
Mumbai City FC
-
-
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
26/04
Al Shabab
3
0
Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al Jazira with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Quwa Al Jawiya and Al Jazira news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.