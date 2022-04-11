Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
King Fahd International Stadium / 11.04.2022
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Not started
-
-
Mumbai City FC
Al Quwa Al Jawiya - Mumbai City FC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al ShababSHA
11003
2
Al Quwa Al JawiyaQWJ
11003
3
Al JaziraJAZ
10010
4
Mumbai City FCMUM
10010
Related matches

Al Shabab
-
-
Al Jazira
11/04
Al Jazira
-
-
Mumbai City FC
14/04
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
-
-
Al Shabab
14/04
Mumbai City FC
-
-
Al Jazira
18/04

