Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 11.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-rayyan/teamcenter.shtml
Al Rayyan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-hilal/teamcenter.shtml
Al Hilal
Advertisement
Ad

Al Rayyan - Al Hilal

Statistics

Recent matches

Al Rayyan

Al Hilal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al RayyanRAY
11003
2
Al HilalHIL
11003
3
FC IstiklolISK
10010
4
SharjahSHJ
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Sharjah
-
-
FC Istiklol
11/04
Sharjah
-
-
Al Rayyan
15/04
Al Hilal
-
-
FC Istiklol
15/04
Al Rayyan
-
-
Sharjah
19/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Rayyan and Al Hilal with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 11 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Rayyan and Al Hilal news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.