Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
King Fahd International Stadium / 23.04.2022
Al Rayyan
Not started
-
-
FC Istiklol
Al Rayyan - FC Istiklol

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Rayyan logo
Al Rayyan
FC Istiklol logo
FC Istiklol
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Rayyan

FC Istiklol

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al HilalHIL
440012
2
Al RayyanRAY
42117
3
SharjahSHJ
41124
4
FC IstiklolISK
40040
