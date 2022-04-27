Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-sadd/teamcenter.shtml
Al Sadd
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-faysali-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Faisaly
Al Sadd - Al Faisaly

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Sadd logo
Al Sadd
Al Faisaly logo
Al Faisaly
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Al Sadd

Al Faisaly

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al FaisalyFAY
52309
2
FC NasafNAQ
52218
3
Al WehdatWAH
51225
4
Al SaddSAD
51134
