Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-sadd/teamcenter.shtml
Al Sadd
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-wahdat/teamcenter.shtml
Al Wehdat
Al Sadd - Al Wehdat

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Sadd logo
Al Sadd
Al Wehdat logo
Al Wehdat
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Sadd

Al Wehdat

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC NasafNAQ
21104
2
Al FaisalyFAY
21104
3
Al SaddSAD
20111
4
Al WehdatWAH
20111
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Sadd and Al Wehdat with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 15 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Sadd and Al Wehdat news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

