Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-shabab/teamcenter.shtml
Al Shabab
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-quwa-al-jawiya/teamcenter.shtml
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Al Shabab - Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Shabab logo
Al Shabab
Al Quwa Al Jawiya logo
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Shabab

Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al ShababSHA
32107
2
Al Quwa Al JawiyaQWJ
31114
3
Al JaziraJAZ
31023
4
Mumbai City FCMUM
31023
