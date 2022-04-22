Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-shabab/teamcenter.shtml
Al Shabab
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mumbai-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Mumbai City FC
Advertisement
Ad

Al Shabab - Mumbai City FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Shabab logo
Al Shabab
Mumbai City FC logo
Mumbai City FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Shabab

Mumbai City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al ShababSHA
431010
2
Mumbai City FCMUM
41124
3
Al JaziraJAZ
41124
4
Al Quwa Al JawiyaQWJ
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Quwa Al Jawiya
-
-
Al Jazira
22/04
Al Jazira
-
-
Al Shabab
26/04
Mumbai City FC
-
-
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
26/04
Al Shabab
3
0
Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Shabab and Mumbai City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Shabab and Mumbai City FC news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.