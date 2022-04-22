Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
King Abdullah Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-taawun/teamcenter.shtml
Al Taawoun
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lekhwiya-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Duhail
Al Taawoun - Al Duhail

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Al Taawoun logo
Al Taawoun
Al Duhail logo
Al Duhail
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Al Taawoun

Al Duhail

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al DuhailDUH
43019
2
Al TaawounTWN
42117
3
SepahanSEP
41124
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
41033
