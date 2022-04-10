Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
King Abdullah Stadium / 10.04.2022
Al Taawoun
Not started
-
-
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Taawoun - Pakhtakor Tashkent

Statistics

Recent matches

Al Taawoun

Pakhtakor Tashkent

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SepahanSEP
11003
2
Al TaawounTWN
11003
3
Al DuhailDUH
10010
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
10010
