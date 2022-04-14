Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
King Abdullah Stadium / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-taawun/teamcenter.shtml
Al Taawoun
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepahan/teamcenter.shtml
Sepahan
Advertisement
Ad

Al Taawoun - Sepahan

Statistics

Recent matches

Al Taawoun

Sepahan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SepahanSEP
21013
2
Al TaawounTWN
21013
3
Al DuhailDUH
21013
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Duhail
-
-
Pakhtakor Tashkent
14/04
Pakhtakor Tashkent
-
-
Al Duhail
18/04
Sepahan
-
-
Al Taawoun
18/04
Sepahan
-
-
Pakhtakor Tashkent
22/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Al Taawoun and Sepahan with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 14 April 2022.

Catch the latest Al Taawoun and Sepahan news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.