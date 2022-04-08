Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 08.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-wahdat/teamcenter.shtml
Al Wehdat
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-faysali-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Faisaly
Al Wehdat - Al Faisaly

Statistics

Recent matches

Al Wehdat

Al Faisaly

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al SaddSAD
00000
1
Al FaisalyFAY
00000
1
Al WehdatWAH
00000
1
FC NasafNAQ
00000
Related matches

Al Sadd
-
-
FC Nasaf
08/04
FC Nasaf
-
-
Al Wehdat
11/04
Al Faisaly
-
-
Al Sadd
11/04
Al Sadd
-
-
Al Wehdat
15/04

