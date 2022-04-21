Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
BG Stadium / 21.04.2022
BG Pathum United
Not started
-
-
United City FC
BG Pathum United - United City FC

Statistics

Recent matches

BG Pathum United

United City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
21104
2
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
21104
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
21013
4
United City FCUNI
20020
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between BG Pathum United and United City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 21 April 2022.

