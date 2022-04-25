Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Chang Arena / 25.04.2022
Chiangrai United
Not started
-
-
Vissel Kobe
Chiangrai United - Vissel Kobe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chiangrai United logo
Chiangrai United
Vissel Kobe logo
Vissel Kobe
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chiangrai United

Vissel Kobe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Vissel KobeVIS
22006
2
KitcheeKIT
21013
3
Chiangrai UnitedCHI
20020
