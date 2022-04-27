Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Chang Arena / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/daegu-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Daegu FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/shandong-luneng/teamcenter.shtml
Shandong Taishan
Daegu FC - Shandong Taishan

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daegu FC logo
Daegu FC
Shandong Taishan logo
Shandong Taishan
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Daegu FC

Shandong Taishan

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
42117
2
Daegu FCDGFC
42117
3
Lion City SailorsLCS
42117
4
Shandong TaishanSHL
40131
