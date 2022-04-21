Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Chang Arena / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/daegu-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Daegu FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/urawa-red-diamo/teamcenter.shtml
Urawa Red Diamonds
Advertisement
Ad

Daegu FC - Urawa Red Diamonds

Statistics

Recent matches

Daegu FC

Urawa Red Diamonds

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
22006
2
Lion City SailorsLCS
21013
3
Daegu FCDGFC
21013
4
Shandong TaishanSHL
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Shandong Taishan
-
-
Lion City Sailors
21/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Daegu FC
24/04
Lion City Sailors
-
-
Shandong Taishan
24/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Lion City Sailors
27/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Daegu FC and Urawa Red Diamonds with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 April 2022.

Catch the latest Daegu FC and Urawa Red Diamonds news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.