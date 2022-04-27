Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
King Fahd International Stadium / 27.04.2022
FC Istiklol
Not started
-
-
Sharjah
FC Istiklol - Sharjah

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Istiklol logo
FC Istiklol
Sharjah logo
Sharjah
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Istiklol

Sharjah

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al HilalHIL
541013
2
Al RayyanRAY
531110
3
SharjahSHJ
51225
4
FC IstiklolISK
50050
Related matches

Al Hilal
-
-
Al Rayyan
27/04
Sharjah
2
2
Al Hilal
Al Rayyan
1
0
FC Istiklol
FC Istiklol
0
3
Al Hilal

