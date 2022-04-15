Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 15.04.2022
FC Nasaf
Not started
-
-
Al Faisaly
FC Nasaf - Al Faisaly

Statistics

Recent matches

FC Nasaf

Al Faisaly

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC NasafNAQ
21104
2
Al FaisalyFAY
21104
3
Al SaddSAD
20111
4
Al WehdatWAH
20111
Related matches

Al Sadd
-
-
Al Wehdat
15/04
Al Wehdat
-
-
Al Sadd
19/04
Al Faisaly
-
-
FC Nasaf
19/04
FC Nasaf
-
-
Al Sadd
23/04

