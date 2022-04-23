Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nasaf-qarsi/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nasaf
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-sadd/teamcenter.shtml
Al Sadd
FC Nasaf - Al Sadd

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Nasaf logo
FC Nasaf
Al Sadd logo
Al Sadd
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Nasaf

Al Sadd

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al FaisalyFAY
42208
2
FC NasafNAQ
41215
3
Al SaddSAD
41124
4
Al WehdatWAH
41124
