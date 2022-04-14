Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
King Abdullah Sports City / 14.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/foolad/teamcenter.shtml
Foolad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ahal/teamcenter.shtml
Ahal
Foolad - Ahal

Statistics

Recent matches

Foolad

Ahal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al GharafaGHA
21104
2
FooladFOO
20202
3
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
20202
4
AhalAHA
20111
