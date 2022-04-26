Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium / 26.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/foolad/teamcenter.shtml
Foolad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-ahli-uae/teamcenter.shtml
Shabab Al-Ahli
Foolad - Shabab Al-Ahli

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Foolad logo
Foolad
Shabab Al-Ahli logo
Shabab Al-Ahli
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Foolad

Shabab Al-Ahli

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FooladFOO
532011
2
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
52309
3
Al GharafaGHA
51225
4
AhalAHA
50141
Ahal
-
-
Al Gharafa
26/04
Al Gharafa
0
1
Foolad
Shabab Al-Ahli
2
1
Ahal
Shabab Al-Ahli
8
2
Al Gharafa

