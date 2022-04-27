Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium / 27.04.2022
Guangzhou FC
Not started
-
-
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Guangzhou FC - Johor Darul Ta'zim

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Guangzhou FC logo
Guangzhou FC
Johor Darul Ta'zim logo
Johor Darul Ta'zim
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Guangzhou FC

Johor Darul Ta'zim

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
42208
2
Johor Darul Ta'zimJDT
42117
3
Ulsan HyundaiUHFC
42117
4
Guangzhou FCGFC
40040
