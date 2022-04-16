Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
Thong Nhat Stadium / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoang-anh-gia-lai/teamcenter.shtml
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/yokohama-f-marinos/teamcenter.shtml
Yokohama F Marinos
Advertisement
Ad

Hoang Anh Gia Lai - Yokohama F Marinos

Statistics

Recent matches

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Yokohama F Marinos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
00000
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
00000
1
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
00000
1
Sydney FCSYD
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
-
-
Sydney FC
16/04
Sydney FC
-
-
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
19/04
Yokohama F Marinos
-
-
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
19/04
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
-
-
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
22/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Yokohama F Marinos with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 16 April 2022.

Catch the latest Hoang Anh Gia Lai and Yokohama F Marinos news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.