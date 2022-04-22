Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
Thong Nhat Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/jeonbuk-hyundai-motors/teamcenter.shtml
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoang-anh-gia-lai/teamcenter.shtml
Hoang Anh Gia Lai
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Statistics

Recent matches

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

Hoang Anh Gia Lai

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
21104
2
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
21013
3
Sydney FCSYD
20202
4
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
20111
