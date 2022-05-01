Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
Thong Nhat Stadium / 01.05.2022
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Not started
-
-
Yokohama F Marinos
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC - Yokohama F Marinos

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC logo
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC
Yokohama F Marinos logo
Yokohama F Marinos
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

Yokohama F Marinos

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Yokohama F MarinosYFM
540112
2
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FCJBFC
532011
3
Hoang Anh Gia LaiHAG
50232
4
Sydney FCSYD
50232
