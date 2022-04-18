Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
BG Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chunnam-dragons-1/teamcenter.shtml
Jeonnam Dragons
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bangkok-glass/teamcenter.shtml
BG Pathum United
Jeonnam Dragons - BG Pathum United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
11003
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
10101
3
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
10101
4
United City FCUNI
10010
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Jeonnam Dragons and BG Pathum United with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Jeonnam Dragons and BG Pathum United news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

