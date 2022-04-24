Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
BG Stadium / 24.04.2022
Jeonnam Dragons
Not started
-
-
Melbourne City FC
Jeonnam Dragons - Melbourne City FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jeonnam Dragons logo
Jeonnam Dragons
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Jeonnam Dragons

Melbourne City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
32107
2
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
32107
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
31023
4
United City FCUNI
30030
Related matches

United City FC
-
-
BG Pathum United
24/04
Melbourne City FC
-
-
BG Pathum United
27/04
Jeonnam Dragons
-
-
United City FC
27/04
BG Pathum United
-
-
Jeonnam Dragons
30/04

