Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
BG Stadium / 27.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chunnam-dragons-1/teamcenter.shtml
Jeonnam Dragons
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceres-fc/teamcenter.shtml
United City FC
Advertisement
Ad

Jeonnam Dragons - United City FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jeonnam Dragons logo
Jeonnam Dragons
United City FC logo
United City FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Jeonnam Dragons

United City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
431010
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
42208
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
41124
4
United City FCUNI
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Melbourne City FC
-
-
BG Pathum United
27/04
BG Pathum United
-
-
Jeonnam Dragons
30/04
United City FC
-
-
Melbourne City FC
30/04
United City FC
1
3
BG Pathum United

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Jeonnam Dragons and United City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 27 April 2022.

Catch the latest Jeonnam Dragons and United City FC news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.