Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
Sultan Ibrahim Larkin Stadium / 24.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/johor-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kawasaki-frontale/teamcenter.shtml
Kawasaki Frontale
Johor Darul Ta'zim - Kawasaki Frontale

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Johor Darul Ta'zim logo
Johor Darul Ta'zim
Kawasaki Frontale logo
Kawasaki Frontale
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Johor Darul Ta'zim

Kawasaki Frontale

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Johor Darul Ta'zimJDT
32107
2
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
31205
3
Ulsan HyundaiUHFC
31114
4
Guangzhou FCGFC
30030
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Johor Darul Ta'zim and Kawasaki Frontale with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 24 April 2022.

