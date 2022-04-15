Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
Tan Sri Dato Hj Hassan Yunos Stadium / 15.04.2022
Kawasaki Frontale
Not started
-
-
Ulsan Hyundai
Kawasaki Frontale - Ulsan Hyundai

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kawasaki Frontale logo
Kawasaki Frontale
Ulsan Hyundai logo
Ulsan Hyundai
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Kawasaki Frontale

Ulsan Hyundai

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Kawasaki FrontaleKAW
00000
1
Guangzhou FCGFC
00000
1
Johor Darul Ta'zimJDT
00000
1
Ulsan HyundaiUHFC
00000
