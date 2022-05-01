Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
Chang Arena / 01.05.2022
Kitchee
Not started
-
-
Vissel Kobe
Kitchee - Vissel Kobe

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kitchee logo
Kitchee
Vissel Kobe logo
Vissel Kobe
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Kitchee

Vissel Kobe

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Vissel KobeVIS
32107
2
KitcheeKIT
32016
3
Chiangrai UnitedCHI
40131
Related matches

Chiangrai United
2
3
Kitchee
Chiangrai United
0
0
Vissel Kobe
Vissel Kobe
6
0
Chiangrai United
Vissel Kobe
2
1
Kitchee

