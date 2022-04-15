Asian Champions League / Matchday 1
Chang Arena / 15.04.2022
Lion City Sailors
Not started
-
-
Urawa Red Diamonds
Lion City Sailors - Urawa Red Diamonds

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Shandong TaishanSHL
00000
1
Urawa Red DiamondsURA
00000
1
Lion City SailorsLCS
00000
1
Daegu FCDGFC
00000
Related matches

Shandong Taishan
-
-
Daegu FC
15/04
Daegu FC
-
-
Lion City Sailors
18/04
Urawa Red Diamonds
-
-
Shandong Taishan
18/04
Shandong Taishan
-
-
Lion City Sailors
21/04

