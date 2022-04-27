Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
BG Stadium / 27.04.2022
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
BG Pathum United
Melbourne City FC - BG Pathum United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Melbourne City FC logo
Melbourne City FC
BG Pathum United logo
BG Pathum United
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Melbourne City FC

BG Pathum United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
431010
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
42208
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
41124
4
United City FCUNI
40040
