Asian Champions League / Matchday 3
BG Stadium / 21.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chunnam-dragons-1/teamcenter.shtml
Jeonnam Dragons
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Melbourne City FCMCI
21104
2
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
21104
3
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
21013
4
United City FCUNI
20020
Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Melbourne City FC and Jeonnam Dragons with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 21 April 2022.

Catch the latest Melbourne City FC and Jeonnam Dragons news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

