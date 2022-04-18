Asian Champions League / Matchday 2
BG Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/melbourne-heart/teamcenter.shtml
Melbourne City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ceres-fc/teamcenter.shtml
United City FC
Advertisement
Ad

Melbourne City FC - United City FC

Statistics

Recent matches

Melbourne City FC

United City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Jeonnam DragonsJDR
11003
2
Melbourne City FCMCI
10101
3
BG Pathum UnitedBGP
10101
4
United City FCUNI
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Jeonnam Dragons
-
-
BG Pathum United
18/04
BG Pathum United
-
-
United City FC
21/04
Melbourne City FC
-
-
Jeonnam Dragons
21/04
Jeonnam Dragons
-
-
Melbourne City FC
24/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Melbourne City FC and United City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Melbourne City FC and United City FC news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.