Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
King Fahd International Stadium / 26.04.2022
Mumbai City FC
Not started
-
-
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
Mumbai City FC - Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mumbai City FC logo
Mumbai City FC
Al Quwa Al Jawiya logo
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Mumbai City FC

Al Quwa Al Jawiya

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al ShababSHA
541013
2
Al Quwa Al JawiyaQWJ
52127
3
Al JaziraJAZ
51134
4
Mumbai City FCMUM
51134
