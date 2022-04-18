Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
King Abdullah Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pakhtakor-tashkent/teamcenter.shtml
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lekhwiya-1/teamcenter.shtml
Al Duhail
Pakhtakor Tashkent - Al Duhail

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pakhtakor Tashkent logo
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Duhail logo
Al Duhail
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Pakhtakor Tashkent

Al Duhail

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al TaawounTWN
32016
2
Al DuhailDUH
32016
3
SepahanSEP
31023
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
31023
