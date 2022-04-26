Asian Champions League / Matchday 6
King Abdullah Stadium / 26.04.2022
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Not started
-
-
Al Taawoun
Pakhtakor Tashkent - Al Taawoun

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Pakhtakor Tashkent logo
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Al Taawoun logo
Al Taawoun
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Pakhtakor Tashkent

Al Taawoun

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al DuhailDUH
540112
2
Al TaawounTWN
52127
3
SepahanSEP
52127
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
51043
Al Duhail
-
-
Sepahan
26/04
Al Taawoun
3
4
Al Duhail
Sepahan
2
1
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Sepahan
1
1
Al Taawoun

