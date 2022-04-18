Asian Champions League / Matchday 4
King Abdullah Stadium / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepahan/teamcenter.shtml
Sepahan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/al-taawun/teamcenter.shtml
Al Taawoun
Advertisement
Ad

Sepahan - Al Taawoun

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sepahan logo
Sepahan
Al Taawoun logo
Al Taawoun
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sepahan

Al Taawoun

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al TaawounTWN
32016
2
Al DuhailDUH
32016
3
SepahanSEP
31023
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
31023
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Pakhtakor Tashkent
-
-
Al Duhail
18/04
Sepahan
-
-
Pakhtakor Tashkent
22/04
Al Taawoun
-
-
Al Duhail
22/04
Al Duhail
-
-
Sepahan
26/04

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Sepahan and Al Taawoun with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:15 on 18 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sepahan and Al Taawoun news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.