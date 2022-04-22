Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
King Abdullah Stadium / 22.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sepahan/teamcenter.shtml
Sepahan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/pakhtakor-tashkent/teamcenter.shtml
Pakhtakor Tashkent
Advertisement
Ad

Sepahan - Pakhtakor Tashkent

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sepahan logo
Sepahan
Pakhtakor Tashkent logo
Pakhtakor Tashkent
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sepahan

Pakhtakor Tashkent

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Al DuhailDUH
43019
2
Al TaawounTWN
42117
3
SepahanSEP
41124
4
Pakhtakor TashkentPTA
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Al Taawoun
-
-
Al Duhail
22/04
Al Duhail
-
-
Sepahan
26/04
Pakhtakor Tashkent
-
-
Al Taawoun
26/04
Sepahan
1
1
Al Taawoun

Follow the Asian Champions League live Football match between Sepahan and Pakhtakor Tashkent with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:15 on 22 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sepahan and Pakhtakor Tashkent news and find up to date Asian Champions League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.