Asian Champions League / Matchday 5
King Abdullah Sports City / 22.04.2022
Shabab Al-Ahli
Not started
-
-
Ahal
Shabab Al-Ahli - Ahal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shabab Al-Ahli logo
Shabab Al-Ahli
Ahal logo
Ahal
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Shabab Al-Ahli

Ahal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FooladFOO
42208
2
Shabab Al-AhliAHD
41306
3
Al GharafaGHA
41215
4
AhalAHA
40131
Related matches

Al Gharafa
-
-
Foolad
22/04
Ahal
-
-
Al Gharafa
26/04
Foolad
-
-
Shabab Al-Ahli
26/04
Shabab Al-Ahli
8
2
Al Gharafa

